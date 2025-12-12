Four injured after two‑car crash tears through North Miami yard

Four people are in the hospital after a two‑car crash in North Miami.

The two cars crashed through a man's fence, and one person had to be airlifted to a hospital. The home sits near Northwest 125th Street and 10th Avenue.

Bus driver describes near miss

CBS News Miami spoke exclusively with a bus driver who says one of the cars sped around his bus just seconds before the impact.

"When I looked up again, it was bam! Just that fast," said Ronnie McClendon.

McClendon said he was driving his normal route, as he has for two years. He said he made a stop at Northwest 125th Street and 10th Avenue before the crash happened.

"All of a sudden, I looked at my mirror, and I see this car come around me really fast. By the time I looked up again, like I was right here, he hit the car, and they went over there," McClendon said.

Cars crash through homeowner's fence

Chopper 4 flew over the scene of the accident that sent four people to the hospital.

Two cars crashed through the fence of the home belonging to Louis Lubin. One ended up in his front yard.

"I was in the living room watching TV. And I heard a boom, and I looked out the window, and I see the car parked right there inside my yard," Lubin said.

Fire rescue details injuries

According to Miami‑Dade Fire Rescue, three people were taken by ground to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, and one was airlifted to Aventura Hospital.

The homeowner said this is not the first time his house has been hit.

"You know I've been living in that house since 1981, and I cannot tell you how many times they hit my fence," Lubin said.

Homeowner frustrated by repeated crashes

He said that after a truck came inches from his living room window, he went to the city asking for something to be done.

"At that time, we only had two stop signs. I fight with them. Then they actually put four stop signs," Lubin said.

But the stop signs could not prevent the crash that happenedon Friday evening.

"Right now I'm still shaken up," McClendon said.

There is no update on the condition of the people who were taken to the hospital.

Lubin said this will be the fourth time he has had to pay thousands of dollars to fix crash damage.