4 in custody after burglary investigation leads to chase, crash in Davie

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Four people are in custody following a police chase and crash in Davie on Tuesday after authorities attempted to stop a vehicle linked to a commercial burglary investigation.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, detectives with the agency's Burglary Apprehension Team assisted Lighthouse Point police in investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle, but when BSO deputies attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled.

BSO's Aviation Unit tracked the vehicle into Davie, where it crashed near Griffin Road and Davie Road. Several individuals inside the car attempted to flee on foot, but deputies took four people into custody.

Davie police assisted by setting up a perimeter following the bailout, and Florida Highway Patrol also responded. Officials said no additional suspects are being sought.

No major injuries were reported from the crash. Davie police are handling the crash investigation and Griffin and Davie roads remain temporarily closed as crews work to clear the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

