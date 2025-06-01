Fort Pierce mom charged in death of 6-year-old son after alleged exorcism, officials say

A mother in Fort Pierce is facing a second-degree murder charge after her son died in her care, officials said.

The Saint Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Rhonda Polynice, 41, believed God told her to exorcise the demons out of her 6-year-old child.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to conduct a welfare check at a home after the child was absent from school for two weeks. When deputies arrived, they were met by Polynice.

Deputies said Polynice took them to her son's room, where they said they found the child lying dead on his bed.

"She believed she was exorcising demons out of the child's body," Saint Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro said. "And when the child had stopped moving and basically passed away," those demons were released.

The sheriff's office said in addition to second-degree murder, Polynice was also charged with failure to report a death and altering the body. She is being held without bond.