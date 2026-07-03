1 killed, 3 injured in lightning strike at popular Florida beach Friday, officials say

One person was killed and three others were injured when they were struck by lightning on a popular Florida beach Friday, according to officials.

The Fort Myers Beach Fire District said in a Facebook post that around 3 p.m. crews were dispatched to the 6600 block of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach to respond to reports of a lightning strike involving multiple people.

When emergency crews arrived, they said they found one person unresponsive, and three others who needed to be rushed to a hospital.

Officials said that a bystander was able to use an AED and was performing CPR on the unresponsive person when they arrived.

However, officials said that due to the severity of those injures the efforts were not successful and the person was pronounced dead.