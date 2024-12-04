Fort Lauderdale's iconic Hot Dog Heaven thrives under new ownership, preserving tradition

Relish this: New owner takes over Hot Dog Heaven in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - An iconic restaurant in Fort Lauderdale is thriving under new ownership while maintaining its decades-old traditions.

For 46 years, Hot Dog Heaven has been serving up Chicago-style franks with all the fixings, including signature poppy seed buns.

The new owners, Joe Barra and Mathew Abdol, assure loyal customers that the beloved hot dogs and toppings remain unchanged.

"It's the only place I can go without having to return to Chicago for a true Chicago-style dog, which is pretty rare," said Hot Dog Heaven customer Simon Shum.

Shum is one of many customers lining up at lunchtime, eager to ensure the franks remain just as he remembers.

"In fact, that's the reason I'm here, to make sure they haven't changed. The fries were fresh, and the hot dog is exactly how I like it," Shum added.

Barra and Abdol, both Fort Lauderdale residents, jumped at the chance to own the neighborhood favorite when it went up for sale.

"I've been retired and cruising all over, but when this opportunity came up, I called Mat and said, 'Let's just do it,'" said co-owner Barra.

Alan Kaye of Transworld Commercial Real Estate, one of the brokers who facilitated the sale, noted that while many businesses are struggling, that wasn't the case with Hot Dog Heaven.

"Our marching orders from the beginning were to find a buyer who would continue Hot Dog Heaven's legacy," said Kaye.

The new owners spent a month working with the founding owner, learning all the secrets to preserve the restaurant's renowned quality.

While keeping everything the same, Barra and Abdol are also modernizing by expanding their reach through social media and delivery platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash.

"We want to make it more accessible to people who are new to the area," said Abdol.

Additionally, the owners are increasing operating days, opening six days a week instead of four.

With a commitment to tradition and a focus on the future, Hot Dog Heaven continues to be a cherished landmark for Chicago-style food lovers in Fort Lauderdale.