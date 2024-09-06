Hot Dog Heaven joins other Broward eateries to close doors, change hands

FORT LAUDERDALE - Longtime customers and owners reminisce over the closing of iconic Fort Lauderdale eateries, including Hot Dog Heaven.

When just any old hot dog won't cut the mustard, Nick Ristick and Steven Carr head straight to their tried Hot Dog Heaven on Sunrise Boulevard, their tried and true takeout.

Ristick and his family have been coming here for 40 years and Carr has been a fan for 20 years.

"It's like being back in Chicago. It's a good hotdog," said Carr.

The hotdogs have been cooked and served up for 46 years by owner Barry Star, who has decided to sell the landmark eatery.

"I'm 69. I've made a lot of hot dogs. I'm fairly complete."

"My friends say no one gets points on their tombstone for working every day," he said.

If that's true, the death knell has already sounded for another iconic Fort Lauderdale hangout.

The owner of the historic Downtowner restaurant and Maxwell Room Banquet Hall announced on social media he could no longer keep the business going at that location. The doors will close on October 6th.

The property owner hasn't announced what may happen to the pricey waterfront property by the Andrews Avenue Bridge.

It's the end of an era for longtime customers Bill Turner and Mike Fawley, who were enjoying lunch Friday while watching boats cruise by in the New River.

"It's the people. The atmosphere and now, it's gone," said Turner.

Gone too are the Matchbox restaurant and Burger Joint on the other side of the Andrews Avenue Bridge.

The location made them impossible to find, according to city insiders.

Along Las Olas, Cuba Libre restaurant is closed and down the street, the former popular Mangoes is changing hands again.

Back at Hot Dog Heaven, Ristick and Carr hope their dog days aren't over.

Owner Barry Star says he hopes whoever buys it will keep the restaurant going.

"There is opportunity in Fort Lauderdale for a hot dog stand to be successful," he said.