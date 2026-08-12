Fort Lauderdale's collapsed Riverwalk section barricaded as seawall repairs won't start until 2027

A collapsed walkway along the New River in Fort Lauderdale has drawn attention as the city works to address an aging seawall that has led to soil erosion and safety concerns.

The seawall has been identified as the second priority in the city's master replacement plan. City officials have installed barricades to prevent pedestrians from accessing the damaged section, which stretches from Andrews Avenue west to the train bridge.

"It is a safety concern, which is why this particular seawall is identified as number two in our replacement plan," said the Fort Lauderdale assistant director of public works as he toured the site along the Riverwalk. "As you can see here, we've added barricades in order to prevent the pedestrians from walking into the danger condition".

The official explained that the damage stems from an old seawall that allows soil underneath the pavers to escape into the river, creating holes and cavities.

Residents have expressed frustration over the length of time the area has remained in disrepair.

"It's kind of an eyesore; it's been that way as long as I've lived here, which is 11 months," said local resident Darin Gardner. "I feel it's gone unaddressed. It's not a good look for the city".

City officials acknowledged the issue and emphasized that it is a top priority, though they warned that repairs would be a long-term project rather than a quick fix.

The final design for the project is expected to be completed by January. Construction is not scheduled to begin until the summer of 2027 and is estimated to take at least a year to complete.