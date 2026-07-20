Large yacht smashes into Fort Lauderdale dock, city says

An area near a Fort Lauderdale stormwater pump station was shut down Monday morning after city officials said a large yacht crashed into a dock.

The city government said the yacht hit the city's dock, located at the station along North New River Drive, causing significant damage to the dock and its support pilings. City officials said the impact also damaged the station's roof.

The impact was captured on video, showing two other smaller boats trailing alongside the vessel as it hit the dock.

The aftermath of the yacht crash in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, taken on July 20, 2026. Mobile Mike

Fort Lauderdale city officials said more assessments are underway, including an evaluation by a structural engineer, to determine if the impact caused structural damage to the station itself or the seawall below the waterline.

The city has filed a report with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Marine Unit. The U.S. Coast Guard has also been notified.