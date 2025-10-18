Video captures moments suspects burglarize Fort Lauderdale smoke shop, owners say it's 2nd time this week

The search is on for the suspects who broke into a Fort Lauderdale smoke shop early Saturday morning.

The owners of Snoopy's Smoke Shop told CBS News Miami that it is the second time this week they were burglarized, where surveillance video showed how it took the thieves about a minute to get in and out with the goods.

Just after 4:10 a.m., thieves shattered a window and broke into Snoopy's on North Federal Highway. Despite the sharp pieces of glass from the window, it wasn't enough to slow them down and clear the shop's shelves.

"It's horrible," the owner, who wanted to remain anonymous, told CBS News Miami. "Like us, business owners are trying to make a family living with this."

In another angle, one of the thieves is seen grabbing products and throwing items into a rubber bucket as the other thief runs to the back of the store.

"They took a lot of stuff," the owner continued. "They took a bunch of vapes, our inventory from the back, our whole register, iPad, everything."

Snoopy's owners told CBS News Miami they were alerted to the break-in by the alarm company, which woke them up and forced them to watch the security videos and call the police.

Glass and other products left all over the floor take the owners back to Monday, when the crooks smashed in the front door. Their shop was one of two smoke shops that were hit by burglars on the same day in Broward County.

"They just keep on doing this," the owner told CBS News Miami. "I don't know what the cops are doing [and] why the people didn't get caught yet. Where is the security in here? Like us who are doing everything by the law and suffering so much."

Snoopy's owners did not tell CBS News Miami the value of the goods stolen, but did say that it was much more than the first time. CBS News Miami has also reached out to Fort Lauderdale Police about the burglary, but they said they would follow up with us on Monday.

At this time, Snoopy's owners are asking anyone with information to call the police.