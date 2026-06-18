Fort Lauderdale residents frustrated by late-night disturbances by short-term rentals: "Enough is enough"

Frustration is mounting among Fort Lauderdale residents who say short-term rental properties are bringing repeated late-night disturbances to their neighborhoods.

Police broke up a large party over the weekend in the Edgewood area after dozens of teenagers gathered at a rental home. No arrests were reported, and police said the group dispersed without incident.

Still, nearby residents say the disruption is part of an ongoing problem.

"I told them enough is enough, get these children out of here, because it was going on 1 a.m.," said Tammy Washburn, who lives next door.

Washburn estimated that nearly 50 teens flooded her street Saturday night, creating noise and chaos that lasted into the early hours. She reported witnessing partygoers urinating on a neighbor's lawn and leaving trash behind.

"It's just showing no respect for the rest of the neighborhood," said Ted Inserra, president of the River Oaks Civic Association.

Inserra said complaints about unruly short-term rental guests are becoming more frequent. At a civic association meeting Thursday, city code enforcement officers reminded residents that Fort Lauderdale has a complaint system that can suspend a short-term rental after three violations.

Some residents, however, say enforcement is not enough and are calling for property owners to take more responsibility.

"There is no checking on their end," Inserra said. "As long as they can pay, they're going to let the people in, it seems."

The property owner could not be reached for comment, and calls from CBS News Miami were declined multiple times. Fort Lauderdale police confirmed it was the owner who contacted authorities to break up the party.

Neighbors said they overheard teens complaining that the gathering, described as a birthday party, had been shut down.

"I couldn't care less about his birthday party," Washburn said. "All I wanted was peace and quiet."

While police said the teens left without further issues, neighbors worry it is only a matter of time before a more serious incident occurs.

"It's an accident waiting to happen," Washburn said.

Police advise residents to specify if a complaint involves a short-term rental when calling 911, as those cases are handled differently. For less urgent issues, the city's code compliance office can be reached at 954-828-8000.