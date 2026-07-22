Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left one man critically injured on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, they received a call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of NW 10th Terrace at approximately 1:53 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that it appears to have been a possible fight between two individuals, and there is no danger to the community at this time.

No one is in custody, but it is unknown if police are searching for a shooter.

No further information has been released, as this investigation is ongoing.