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Fort Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 man with life-threatening injuries, police say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left one man critically injured on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Fort Lauderdale police, they received a call regarding a shooting in the 800 block of NW 10th Terrace at approximately 1:53 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found one adult male victim with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say that it appears to have been a possible fight between two individuals, and there is no danger to the community at this time. 

No one is in custody, but it is unknown if police are searching for a shooter. 

No further information has been released, as this investigation is ongoing. 

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