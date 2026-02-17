Fort Lauderdale residents express concerns over their water bills going up at alarming rates

Multiple Fort Lauderdale residents are reporting that their water bills are increasing at alarming rates as South Florida is currently experiencing drought conditions.

One of those residents, Robert Thomas, said he freaked out when he opened his December water bill from the city.

"The previous bill was 173 dollars, the bill now is $647.99," he said. "For a massive bill like this, I'd have to run the water 24 hours a day for several weeks," Thomas said.

He immediately went to the meter to check if there was a leak, then checked around the duplex.

"I checked the faucets in the back, I checked the toilets, sinks, shower, hoses, there was no water leak," he said.

Vice Mayor John Herbst said this has become a problem.

"I've had hundreds of people with bills in the tens of thousands of dollars, so we need a more robust answer," said Herbst

What the city explains is the reason behind the water bills going up

At a workshop, the city tried to explain why bills are going up.

"Our rates increased for several reasons. We're trying to support the water and sewer system. Additionally, we have operational changes that have to happen due to regulatory changes," said Linda Short, the city's finance director.

With rate increases, a $161 bill last year would now be about $174 this year, and next year would go up to about $185.

The city said some of the causes for high bills are things like a running toilet , leaking faucets, Refrigerator/ice-maker line leak, washing machine hose leaks , irrigation leaks , pool filling, and pressure washing.

To prevent high bills, they suggest doing a toilet dye test, replacing old flappers & valves, doing an Irrigation inspection, installing a smart irrigation system, looking for wet areas in the yard, and using the city watering schedule

They also recommend inspecting outdoor plumbing and getting a separate irrigation meter.

If you have a question about your bill, call 954-828-5150