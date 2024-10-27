Abortion rights advocates rally South Florida voters to say "yes" to Amendment 4 just days before 2024 election

Abortion rights advocates rally South Florida voters to get to the polls

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida voters could put the right to get an abortion in the state's constitution on Nov. 5. If Amendment 4 passes, it would limit the state's authority to restrict abortion.

With less than 10 days before the 2024 election, supporters of the amendment rallied people to get to the polls.

Broward County's Anya Cook has been in an "Ad for the Yes on 4" campaign. She shared with CBS News Miami what happened when her doctor told her that her unborn baby would not live.

"The doctor could not terminate my pregnancy to save my life," Cook said.

Cook said she nearly died delivering a stillborn baby in a public bathroom.

"Because of Florida's extreme abortion laws, they couldn't provide the care I needed," Cook said.

She spoke at the rally in support of the amendment in Fort Lauderdale.

"We must vote yes on Amendment 4 to make sure no woman is denied medical care," Cook said.

Taylor Berry, 15, spoke at the rally because she said it will impact her future.

"It's also the future of my kids but it's the future of my friends," Berry said. "It's just everybody."

She joined speakers at the rally just over a week away from when voters decide if the right to an abortion will be enshrined into Florida's constitution.

"It's scary," Berry said. "Just sitting on the fence of whether or not your future is going to be protected or if it's not gonna be protected."

Florida is one of ten states with abortion on the ballot this year. If Amendment 4 is passed, then the state's six-week ban on abortion would be overturned.

Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent opponent to the amendment, has called it "too vague."

"This amendment doesn't define any of the terms that are in the amendment," he said.

DeSantis has also called these advocacy campaigns deceptive.

"They spend their entire millions and millions of dollars on verifiable lies about the laws within the state of Florida," he said.

DeSantis signed the state's 15-week abortion ban In 2022 and then signed a six-week ban into law last year.

Many states only require a simple majority to pass an amendment, but Florida requires 60% of the votes.