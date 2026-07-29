Fort Lauderdale paints over Sebastian Street pride flag after settling with state over removal order

The pride flag on Sebastian Street in Fort Lauderdale has been painted over, marking the end of a legal battle after the city reached a settlement with the state to remove the street art.

Fort Lauderdale was the last city in Florida to challenge a Florida Department of Transportation order issued last summer requiring cities to remove all street art. The state agency cited traffic safety concerns and threatened to paint over the artwork and pull state funding from any city that refused to comply.

District 2 Commissioner Steven Glassman said the legal fight spanned months.

"This has been a long process, as you know; we're the last city in the state of Florida that actually has been still in this fight to stand up for home rule, to stand up for the values we believe in as a city," Glassman said.

Following the settlement, the Sebastian Street flag was painted black. Just steps away, the city recently unveiled a new piece of artwork titled the "Circle of Love." Because the piece is located on private property and funded by a private developer, Glassman said it should remain protected from state intervention.

"All in all, I think we did OK, I think we made our point, and I think we stood up for ourselves as a city," Glassman said.

The decision has faced backlash from some members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have characterized the removal as an attack. Critics have called for city commissioners and the mayor to be held accountable for dropping the lawsuit.

Visitors expressed confusion regarding the state's reasoning.

"Who is getting distracted by colors? If you're getting distracted by colors, you shouldn't be driving," said Leah Hindmarch, a tourist from Toronto. "There are palm trees, the sky, and people wearing clothes that are more colorful than that."

Glassman emphasized that the city remains committed to its residents, despite the removal of the art.

"We are a diverse, we are a welcoming, and we are an inclusive city, and our families know that," he said.

The city expects to remove additional street art along the Las Olas corridor, though no specific timeline has been set.