Fort Lauderdale police, SWAT, assist in FBI raid of home in health care fraud investigation

MIAMI - A large police presence, including a SWAT team, descended on a Fort Lauderdale home early Friday as part of an investigation involving the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Fort Lauderdale police said their officers and SWAT team assisted the FBI in an operation at the home at SW 21st Street and SW 12th Avenue.

One of the people who lives in the house said they were awoken around 6 a.m. when officers smashed a window on the side of their home. He said the police pounded on the doors, yelling at them to get down. Smoke devices were then thrown inside.

The resident said they were told by one of the officers that they were there to take one of their roommates, who was accused of some sort of health care fraud, into custody. He said the roommate was currently going through an addiction issue and when the officers entered the home he was unconscious at the time.

According to the FBI, they provided assistance after the subject of the investigation barricaded himself inside the residence.

The roommate was taken into custody.

HHS has not released information on the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates