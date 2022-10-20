Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale police searching for man who allegedly tried to lure girl, 8, into his van with candy

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE: Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of trying to lure an 8-year-old girl into his van by offering her candy, authorities said.

The young girl told investigators that the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of NE 14th Street, police said in an email statement to CBS 4 News..

The girl left the scene and reported it to campus officials at Bennett Elementary School, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made and police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect or the van he was in.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 9:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.