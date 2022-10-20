Fort Lauderdale police searching for man who allegedly tried to lure girl, 8, into his van with candy

FORT LAUDERDALE: Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of trying to lure an 8-year-old girl into his van by offering her candy, authorities said.

The young girl told investigators that the incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. between the 1400 and 1700 blocks of NE 14th Street, police said in an email statement to CBS 4 News..

The girl left the scene and reported it to campus officials at Bennett Elementary School, according to investigators.

No arrests have been made and police asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect or the van he was in.