Fort Lauderdale police officer injured trying save dog during apartment fire

A Fort Lauderdale firefighter was taken to the hospital after she rushed into a burning apartment to try and save a dog.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the fire broke out in the kitchen of the apartment on NW 13 Terrace at NW 8 Street.

Fort Lauderdale police were the first to arrive and they were met by two children who said their dog Rocky was still inside.

An officer rushed in to try and save him, but she was overcome by the smoke and had to get out. Moments later, firefighters arrived. They went inside and quickly put out the fire while saving Rocky.

The officer was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

The children's mother, who was working at the time, said she received a terrifying phone call from her kids.

"My daughter was screaming saying 'The house is on fire, the house is on fire'. I'm like, did you guys call 911? (They kept saying) the house is on fire and we can't find the dog," she said. "I'm just grateful everybody is good, everybody is alive and the dog is alive because they were worried about the dog."

Fort Lauderdale firefighters said Rocky appeared to be fine, but was taken to a veterinarian to get checked out. The children were unharmed.

They said the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen and since they were able to put it out quickly, the apartment did not sustain a whole lot of damage. The Red Cross is assisting the family.