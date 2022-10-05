Watch CBS News
Missing 11-year-old Fort Lauderdale girl found, police say

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Fort Lauderdale said a young girl from South Florida who went missing early Wednesday has been found unharmed. 

Sophia Morota
Fort Lauderdale police asked for the public's help to find Sophia Morota, 11, who went missing. Fort Lauderdale Police Department

Sophia Morota, 11, went missing at 5 a.m. from a residence in the 5400 block of NE 24th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale. Police said at 10:30 a.m. that she has been located but they did not elaborate on where she was found or the circumstances of who located the girl.

According to a social media post by police, Sophia had last been seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and had a cheetah-print luggage. 

