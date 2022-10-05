Missing 11-year-old Fort Lauderdale girl found, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Police in Fort Lauderdale said a young girl from South Florida who went missing early Wednesday has been found unharmed.
Sophia Morota, 11, went missing at 5 a.m. from a residence in the 5400 block of NE 24th Terrace in Fort Lauderdale. Police said at 10:30 a.m. that she has been located but they did not elaborate on where she was found or the circumstances of who located the girl.
According to a social media post by police, Sophia had last been seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and had a cheetah-print luggage.
