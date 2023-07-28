Fort Lauderdale police: 1 hospitalized, 1 detained after argument escalates to shooting

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police said an argument between two people escalated to shots being fired Friday afternoon, resulting in one person being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said officers responded to the scene of the reported shooting at 2:15 p.m., in the 3100 block of West Broward Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from bullet wounds.

The unidentified male was treated at the scene and then transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they have detained one person and are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.