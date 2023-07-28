Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Lauderdale police: 1 hospitalized, 1 detained after argument escalates to shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police said an argument between two people escalated to shots being fired Friday afternoon, resulting in one person being rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities said officers responded to the scene of the reported shooting at 2:15 p.m., in the 3100 block of West Broward Boulevard, where they found a man suffering from bullet wounds. 

The unidentified male was treated at the scene and then transported to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

Officers said they have detained one person and are conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 3:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.