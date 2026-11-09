Popular Fort Lauderdale nightclub "Backyard" a total loss after fire

Crews in Fort Lauderdale rushed to extinguish a fire that tore through a popular nightclub early Monday morning.

Few details have been released, but the blaze broke out at the popular nightclub "Backyard" west of 3rd Avenue and just south of West Broward Boulevard.

The fire was so intense that it spread to a neighboring bar, and people inside at the time described it as a "stampede" in a rush to get outside.

"It was like a stampede almost," one bar patron said. "Everybody was running out. Everyone was tripping over everybody. But the workers themselves handled everything very calmly."

Officials said the fire was quickly raised to a second alarm, which means about 80 firefighters were called to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

One firefighter was injured, but officials described those injuries as minor and they were treated at the scene.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, and officials say the nightclub is now a total loss.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

No other information was released