Fort Lauderdale exhibit giving kids front row seat to science, skills behind hockey

South Florida is officially hockey town.

After the back-to-back Florida Panthers championships, the fever is spreading from the arena to the classroom.

CBS News Miami's Jaelen Gilkey toured a new exhibit in Fort Lauderdale that's giving kids and fans a front row seat to the science and skills behind the game.

Since winning back-to-back Stanley Cup titles, the Florida Panthers have turned South Florida into Hockey Town, U.S.A.

And just a few miles away from Amerant Bank Arena, hockey has taken over the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale.

"Where it's physics, or teamwork, or health, this is an exhibit that gets the full body moving and creates great moments for families," Museum of Science and Discovery Deputy Director Meredith Feder said.

It's hard to watch a playoff hockey game and not fall in love with the sport. And here in South Florida, we've had plenty to love.

With their new exhibit, Hockey: Faster Than Ever, the staff at the Museum of Discovery and Science is working to grow the next generation of Cats fans, even bringing out a few fan favorites on opening night to check out all the fun.

"You see all these smiles ear to ear," Feder continued. "They come in so excited to be able to get hands on with the exhibit and creates those memories, work together as a tram and hopefully sparks some really amazing curiosity that helps propel them in the future."

And from today's champs to the sport's earliest pioneers, the story of hockey is on full display.

"There is a collection of hockey memorabilia, not only from our hometown heroes, the Florida Panthers, but throughout the evolution of hockey,"

If you haven't been able to see the exhibit yet, you still have plenty of time. The exhibit at the Museum of Discovery and Science will remain open through May.