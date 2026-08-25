2 displaced, cat missing after massive fire tears through Fort Lauderdale mobile home

South Florida first responders are investigating a fire that broke out at a mobile home in Broward County that displaced two people and left their cat missing, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that they received several calls reporting a mobile home fire along the 1000 block of Northeast 63rd Court around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived at the scene, they said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

There was one adult who was home at the time, but they were able to safely evacuate the mobile home when it caught fire.

A fire broke out at a mobile home in Fort Lauderdale on Aug. 25, 2026.

A second adult also lives there, but they were not home when the blaze broke out, according to FLFR.

Officials said that after about a 20-minute fire fight using both water and foam, crews were able to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, but officials said they have been unable to locate a cat who was inside at the time.

A fire investigator is working to determine a cause of the fire.

No other information was released.