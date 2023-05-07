Fort Lauderdale Mayor issues proclamation declaring May as Asian American pacific Islander Heritage Month

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Mayor Dean Trantalis has declared May as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the city, according to a proclamation he made at the 12th Annual Asian-Pacific American Heritage Celebration held at the Museum of Discovery and Science.

Trantalis issued the proclamation to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the Asian American Pacific Islander community in Fort Lauderdale.

The announcement came as part of the annual celebration, which featured cultural performances, exhibits, and educational activities.

Guests were invited to enjoy a full-day of cultural performances from Polynesian Proud Productions, drumming with Ronin Taiko and by Joe Keit Martial Arts, as well as learning about different art forms from various Asian-Pacific American cultures, exploring the volcanoes and islands, participating in a shark tooth dig and hands-on make-and-take arts and crafts stations that celebrate the diversity of South Florida's Asian-Pacific Islander community.