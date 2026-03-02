Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport adds 38 new routes as JetBlue, Breeze expand; $39 fares spark competition

Low fares are landing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL) Airport as airlines ramp up service and add dozens of new destinations.

Over the past several months, carriers have introduced 38 new routes at FLL, with JetBlue and newcomer Breeze leading the expansion.

The growth is welcome news for budget-conscious travelers like the Robertson family, who were waiting in line at the Allegiant counter.

"Is it worth standing in line for a better price?" Bryan Robertson was asked.

"You got me man! Right now I'll say yes because of all the things you gotta pay for in life — rent, food, mortgage and everything," Robertson said.

JetBlue executives say the airline sees Fort Lauderdale as a key market.

David Jehn, JetBlue's Vice President of Network Planning and Airline Partnerships, said FLL is the company's third-largest focus city and that growth will continue.

"We've increased quite a bit over the last several months," Jehn said.

He added that JetBlue plans to expand premium offerings while adding more flights as new aircraft are delivered in the coming years.

"Our plan is to keep growing as quickly as we can," Jehn said. "We're taking deliveries that'll allow us to be adding additional departures over the next couple years, and we plan to just keep growing."

Spirit Airlines, meanwhile, is preparing to exit bankruptcy as a smaller carrier and says it plans to serve 52 destinations from Fort Lauderdale this summer.

Travel experts say the added competition is a win for passengers.

"More competition equals lower prices. That's great news," said Clint Henderson of The Points Guy. "Anytime you have a low-cost carrier entering the market, it usually drives down fares. In fact, Breeze is offering, temporarily at least, $39 one-way fares, which is a really good deal, while supplies last."

Airport leadership says the recent airline investments reflect confidence in the South Florida market.

Airport Director Mark Gale said officials are encouraged by the new and expanded service from Allegiant, Breeze, JetBlue and others at FLL.

For travelers, the takeaway is simple: more routes, more competition — and potentially more savings at checkout.