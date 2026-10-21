Fort Lauderdale proposes earlier closing times for downtown bars, facing pushback from business owners

Fort Lauderdale city officials are considering a plan to roll back bar closing times in the downtown entertainment area, a move that local business owners warn could severely impact their livelihoods.

Under the proposal, closing times along Himmarshee Street would shift from 3 a.m. to 2 a.m. on weekdays and from 4 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends.

Ian Lowe, owner of Original Fat Cats Bar, said late-night patrons—including hospital employees, night-shift workers, and hospitality staff—make up a major portion of his business.

"We're one of the only bars on the street that's open seven days a week till 4 a.m.," Lowe said, estimating that losing the final operating hour could slash his weekly revenue by 40 to 50 percent. "Taking care of our nighttime people, our night workers, our hospital workers, our local bar and restaurant people. We take care of them."

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis defended the proposed changes, arguing that the area has attracted a volatile crowd for too long and requires a shift in culture.

"People come from all over South Florida thinking it's a playground to act out their grievances," Trantalis said. "We want to do away with the Bourbon Street attitude; we want to do away with the idea of you can come here and… find yourself passed out on the sidewalk. Those days are gone."

The initiative is part of a broader revitalization effort to give the entertainment district a facelift, including parklets and improved landscaping designed to create a family-friendly environment welcoming to patrons from the nearby Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

"Make it lovely so the people who leave our center won't be afraid to go down on 2nd to have a drink, have a hamburger, be involved with the city," one resident told the city commission.

Lowe expressed hope for a compromise, such as a special permit option that would allow established businesses to maintain 3 a.m. operations.

"We deserve a chance at getting some sort of permit… to actually save the business," Lowe said.

However, Mayor Trantalis indicated there is little support for exemptions among city leadership, stating he does not believe the commission currently has an appetite for permits or exceptions.

A final vote on the proposed changes to the closing time is expected at the Nov. 17 commission meeting.