Dog fight turns deadly in Fort Lauderdale after owner opens fire, killing 2 animals, police say

A shooting sparked by a dog fight involving at least five animals left two dogs dead and two others injured in Fort Lauderdale on Friday morning, according to police.

Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Street, where they discovered a chaotic scene involving several dogs.

Investigators said at least five dogs were engaged in a fight when a man, identified as the owner of at least one of the animals, pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police said four dogs were struck by the gunfire. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken by officers to a local veterinary hospital for treatment.

Another dog owner was bitten while trying to break up the fight, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue treated the person at the scene, and he later chose to go to the veterinary hospital with his two dogs.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department's Animal Crimes Unit is now investigating what led up to the shooting. Authorities said all parties involved are cooperating as detectives work to determine whether any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.