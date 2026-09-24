Crane falls onto Fort Lauderdale home, leading to structural damage; no injuries reported
An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after a crane toppled onto a home on Thursday morning.
Few details were released, but officials said that the incident was taking place along 8th Street, which is located south of downtown and just east of U.S. 1.
Officials said that no injuries were reported, but the home was damaged.
No other details were released.
This story will be updated as new details are received.