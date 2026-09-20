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Fire rips through sailboat, Fort Lauderdale officials say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

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Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews spent part of Sunday morning dousing a fire that broke out on a sailboat.

The department said it happened around 6 a.m. along the 100 block of Hendricks Isle. Crews said they got on scene in about five minutes and found the 60-foot catamaran sailbot engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about half an hour.

Fort Lauderdale Fire said nobody was on board when the flames broke out. A commercial salvage crew is helping keep the vessel afloat by dewatering it. An investigation is now underway.

The department said no other boats or property faced significant damage.

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