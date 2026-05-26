Video shows boat losing control, crashing into crowded Fort Lauderdale dock

A boat crash near a popular waterfront restaurant in Fort Lauderdale briefly disrupted dinner service Sunday evening, leaving two people with minor injuries, officials said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. near 15th Street Fisheries, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which is leading the investigation.

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded.

FWC said two people were hurt but were able to walk away from the scene.

Video from a nearby EarthCam captured the moments leading up to the crash, showing a man departing from a dock before accelerating rapidly.

Witnesses described the boat's speed as alarming.

"And he's speeding like a crazy person," said Steve Messier, who, along with Matthew Messier, had been at the restaurant minutes earlier.

Video shows at least one person jumped from a boat to avoid the crash, while others in the area rushed to help.

The Messiers returned to the marina area Monday and said they are still shaken by how close they were to being involved.

"We feel lucky that we decided to leave 10 minutes earlier than the accident," Steve Messier said.

FWC officials said they will not release additional details about the operator or the cause of the crash until the investigation concludes.