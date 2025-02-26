Fort Lauderdale steps up beach rules as spring break gets underway

As spring break gets underway in Fort Lauderdale, the city is implementing a couple of rules to help manage the expected surge in beachgoers and student visitors.

City leaders have made it clear that rowdy behavior will not be tolerated and the measures are to help keep everyone safe.

The rules are in effect through Saturday, April 12, for high traffic areas of the beach.

Fort Lauderdale's spring break measures

First of all, no coolers, tents or tables will be allowed on the beach. Also, no live or loud music.

The restrictions apply to the beach from the 900 block of Seabreeze Boulevard to the 700 block of N A1A.

The city said no alcohol will be allowed on the beach in this zone except in front of authorized hotels.

City leaders said there will be an increased police presence along the beach and other areas. There will also be increased enforcement in the entertainment areas from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Some businesses on the beach said earlier this month that they are ready to welcome the crowds and the measures should help keep things under control.

"We're expecting a good time, a lot of people from all over the country. Lauderdale is iconic. The Elbow room is an iconic spot but we're used to it. It should be a lot of fun, hopefully, doesn't get too rowdy," Paul Lungi, with the Elbo Room, said.

Each day there will be a beach sweep and cleanup at 5:30 p.m. along with stepped up beach enforcement from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.