Fort Lauderdale Air Show attendees are using the beach to beat extreme heat while enjoying the show

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is back this year, drawing crowds to watch performances of military planes in the skies on Saturday and Sunday. However, with record heat in South Florida, participants are doing anything they can to stay cool.

Laurie Radd moved to Florida a few weeks ago from a small town in Idaho.

"I actually love humidity. Everyone else said, why would you move to Florida?" Radd said.

Despite that, she says Florida humidity is at another level. So her group decided to get a table under a tent so they could take a break from the sun. They wanted seats close to the water for the views, and they can jump in the ocean if they want to cool off. John Velcofsky also wants to be close to the sea.

"You stand over there, and it's decidedly different there from here the minute you come on the beach. The breeze hits you, you cool right off," Velcofsky said.

Air show attendees will get a little relief with the sea breeze on the beach. But if they need some extra shade, there are tents set up, and we found out that there will be water distributed to anyone who needs it.

That's Ren Scott's job, and he says there's enough to last the whole weekend.

"Do I think I'm gonna run out of water? No, the water guy never runs out of water," Scott said.

The clear skies are peak flying weather, so the air show knows that with that can come extreme heat as we head into summer.

"There's always that beautiful Atlantic Ocean that you can jump into and cool off," said Chris Dirato, of the air show.

Medics will be on hand in case anyone suffers from heat exhaustion.