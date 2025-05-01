Road closures from Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix either bring joy or frustration for Miami Gardens residents, businesses

Millions of racing fans are expected to head to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend as final preparations are underway for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Before the grandstands fill up surrounding the Miami International Autodrome, several road closures will be implemented around Miami Gardens.

Road closures throughout the weekend

Miami Gardens police said the road closures around the Autodrome start Thursday and run through Sunday. The closures by day are below.

Thursday, May 1, 2025

2X Northbound: 8 a.m. until Midnight

2X Southbound: 8 a.m. until Midnight

Friday, May 2, 2025

NW 14th Court 199th Street: 6-9 p.m.

NW 27th Avenue 199th Street: 6-9 p.m.

2X Northbound: All day

2X Southbound: All day

Saturday, May 3, 2025

NW 14th Court 199th Street: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

NW 27th Avenue 199th Street: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

2X Northbound Closure: All day

2X Southbound Closure: All day

Sunday, May 4, 2025

NW 14th Court /NW 199th Street: 5-8 p.m.

NW 27th Avenue/NW 199th Street: 5-8 p.m.

2X Northbound Closure: Until Midnight

2X Southbound Closure: Until Midnight

The city sees both sides of the event's presence

The massive traffic heading into the city for the weekend is great for business, but also frustrating for locals.

Floyd Vasell has learned that during the Miami Grand Prix, a five-minute errand in Miami Gardens can become a road trip.

"It's gonna be an hour because every single place that is pertaining to going down towards the stadium is blocked. So I don't know what you're gonna do," he said. "It's gonna be crazy."

Businesses like Lorna's Caribbean and American Grille love the traffic.

"It helps a lot," said owner Matari Bodie.

Bodie said that the event brings about 40% more business than a normal weekend. They've set up their patio and outdoor bar in time for all the Formula 1 fans.

"F1 definitely helps us," said manager Durrell Eskridge. "Just with the stadium being across the street where the Miami Dolphins play, where UM plays, or whatever it is happening at the stadium, whether it's the tennis matches."

But across the street at Classy Girl Beauty Supply, manager Hassan Sam said his business isn't designed for tourists, and he's worried customers won't want to navigate through the road closures and congestion for hair products.

"We're dealing with our local customers. So when the people know there's something going on out there with traffic, they don't come — they try to skip the traffic," he said. "They go somewhere else, which hurts our business."

Sam said his business lost $10,000 during last year's race, since he said the Miami Grand Prix happened during his busiest days on the weekends.

But his customer Patricia Hay said she will still make the trip to shop here, and told CBS News Miami the traffic is worth it.

The South Florida Business Journal estimates the Miami Grand Prix will have a $505 million economic impact.

"I have no problems with the crowd," Hay said. "Like I said, it brings money into the city — it makes the city more attractive."