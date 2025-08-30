Former UFC fighter Mike Perry brings "Dirty Boxing" to Miami

Dirty Boxing brings hometown fighters to Miami with Mike Perry at the helm

Former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter Mike Perry brought his hybrid combat sport "Dirty Boxing" back to Miami on Friday night, featuring local fighters in the ring and the crowning of a new champion.

Dirty Boxing is a mix of MMA and boxing.

Perry is part owner of Dirty Boxing and a prominent part of the roster.

"We just had ideas and dreams to create something more impactful, more exciting and take out any stalemates that might happen in a combat sport. Now, dirty boxing is the new homegrown, hometown team to root for," he said.

Perry said Florida, particularly Miami, is a perfect fit for the sport.

"Miami has a lot of beauty. You know there are a few states in the country that are in their own lane and Florida is definitely one of them," he said.

Launched in 2024, Dirty Boxing gained immediate attention for its "dynamic" format and regulations. Unlike other fight promotions, Dirty Boxing provides conclusive results by eliminating split decisions.

There are also some changes from other forms of boxing. The gloves are smaller for more power, the ring is smaller to force the action and the rounds are short so there can be more fights.

So why the smaller gloves?

"Big hits from a boxer's punch without the big glove to protect, you know they say the gloves protect the hands, well we thought the four-ounce gloves to protect the hands is good and cause a lot of damage up close and personal," Perry said.

On Friday night, at the The Hangar at Regatta Harbour, Jairzinho Roznestruik became the first Dirty Boxing champion by knocking out Rakim Cleveland in the opening round, according to MMAFighting.com.