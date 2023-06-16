Former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez proud of his son's presidential run

Former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez is proud of his son Francis presidential run

MIAMI - Former Miami Mayor Xavier Suarez watched with pride as his son, current Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, announced his run for the Oval Office Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Library in Southern California.

"It's surreal, it's an out-of-body experience," said Xavier Suarez, former Miami Mayor and father of Francis Suarez.

CBS News Miami spoke with Xavier Suarez upon his return to Miami International Airport.

"And seeing him there, it could mark a new chapter in American history, where someone is almost as charismatic as Reagan and genuinely loves people," he said.

That's where Suarez believes his son holds a stronghold.

In his speech Thursday night, Mayor Francis Suarez said, "It's time for a leader who can connect with segments of our country that Republicans have historically lost, like young voters, urban voters, and segments we can make gains with, like Hispanics and suburban women."

However, as he launches his campaign, he faces an ethics investigation alleging that he accepted money from developers to build condos.

"He has an outside income as Mayor of Miami; the pay is not all that great. It's better than it used to be when I was mayor, which was $5,000 a year, so he has declared everything that needs to be declared under the law. I've been through the Commission on Ethics twice, and both times it was dismissed," Xavier Suarez said.

The mayor now enters a crowded field with 10 other candidates, including front-runners Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis, both from Florida.

"I wouldn't compare Francis to either of them," Xavier Suarez told CBS News Miami.

Instead, his father emphasizes Mayor Suarez's background in litigation, particularly in real estate and now tech, as well as his efforts in helping the homeless.

"You know, Francis always showed a lot of promise, but initially more in the sports world. He's a very good athlete, and then he slowly worked his way up to councilman, commissioner, mayor, and then all of a sudden, in the last couple of years, he's taken off, and he's a national figure," Xavier Suarez said.

In his speech, the mayor mentioned his father several times as a source of inspiration.