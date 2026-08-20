Former Miami-Dade school psychologist convicted in child pornography case

A jury has found a former Miami-Dade public schools psychologist guilty of having child pornography.

Robert Lee Turner was arrested after Instagram flagged his account and notified police.

It took jurors just two hours to find Turner guilty on all charges.

Turner sat stoically as the unanimous verdict was read in court. The decision came after a day and a half of testimony and graphic evidence found on his phone.

Miami-Dade Judge Cristina Miranda ordered Turner handcuffed and taken into custody by corrections officers.

CBS News Miami

Before deliberations, jurors heard closing arguments. Turner's defense team, which presented no evidence at trial, argued that his phone had been hacked.

"Mr. Turner's own statements from the recording that he had been hacked, that he had reported being hacked," public defender Anthony Eugenia said. "And yet Detective Gonzalez Pola testified … he didn't bother to follow up with AT&T."

The prosecution referenced the same recorded statement played in court the previous day, saying Turner acknowledged receiving material through Instagram.

"I did see that. I was sent it. But that's it," Turner said in the recording. "It's not like I was going and searching it. I'm going to all these sites and finding it."

The state also presented WhatsApp messages between Turner and a man in Puerto Rico with whom he had been exchanging explicit material.

During testimony, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Detective Antonio Gonzalez Pola read messages that included sexually explicit comments about a young boy.

The evidence led six jurors to find Turner guilty on eight charges related to possessing or promoting child abuse material.

Turner is facing up to 70 years in prison.