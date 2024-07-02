Former Miami cop sentenced to 11 years for shaking down suspected drug dealers

Former Miami cop Frenel Cenat sentenced to prison for shaking down suspected drug dealers

MIAMI - A former Miami police officer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing cash and drugs during traffic stops of suspected drug traffickers.

Frenel Cenat, who worked in the department's property room, committed the thefts while he wore his uniform and used his police-issued vehicle while conducting the traffic stops in Broward. He would steal the suspects' cocaine and money while threatening to put them in jail.

In addition to the prison time, he'll have five years of supervised release after he gets out.

Federal prosecutor Edward Stamm, who recommended the 11-year prison term, said Cenat stole $132,000 in cash, drug proceeds of the people he stopped, and seven kilos of cocaine, according to CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald.

Cenat pleaded guilty to extortion and attempting to possess cocaine with intent to distribute in federal court in Fort Lauderdale last March.

In addition to the sentencing and supervised release, he must pay $13,000 in a forfeiture judgment for his crime, according to the Miami Herald.

Cenat joined the Miami police department in 2008. Before his arrest in November, he had worked in the evidence room for three years.

