Former Florida teacher sentenced to 135 years for child porn and sex acts with family pet, authorities say

A Central Florida teacher has been sentenced to 135 years in state prison for child pornography offenses and sexually abusing a family pet, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office.

Authorities say David Robert McKeown of Volusia County used school Wi-Fi at UBIC Academy to send and receive child sexual abuse materials during school hours. Videos found of McKeown showed him sexually abusing the family pet, authorities said

Charges include child porn and animal abuse

The Office of Statewide Prosecution charged McKeown with one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, 18 counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of sexual conduct with an animal.

The Holly Hill Police Department initiated the investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the online social platform Discord.

Attorney general calls crimes "sick"

In a news release, Attorney General James Uthmeier emphasized the importance of seeking maximum sentences for crimes against children and animals.

"The abuse and trauma this predator inflicted is sick, and he deserves every moment of this sentence," Uthmeier said. "We will always seek the longest sentence possible for anyone who harms innocent children or defenseless animals."

Uthmeier said McKeown has been "brought to justice and will not be allowed to harm another child or animal again."

Sexual offender designation and restrictions

McKeown will be classified as a sexual offender and prohibited from owning animals if released, prosecutors said.

Circuit Judge A. Christian Miller designated McKeown as a sexual offender during sentencing and ordered that he be permanently barred from owning animals after serving his 135-year prison term.