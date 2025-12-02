Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Florida teacher sentenced to 135 years for child porn and sex acts with family pet, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

A Central Florida teacher has been sentenced to 135 years in state prison for child pornography offenses and sexually abusing a family pet, according to the Florida Attorney General's Office.

Authorities say David Robert McKeown of Volusia County used school Wi-Fi at UBIC Academy to send and receive child sexual abuse materials during school hours. Videos found of McKeown showed him sexually abusing the family pet, authorities said

Charges include child porn and animal abuse

The Office of Statewide Prosecution charged McKeown with one count of aggravated possession of child pornography, 18 counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of sexual conduct with an animal.

The Holly Hill Police Department initiated the investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the online social platform Discord.

Attorney general calls crimes "sick"

In a news release, Attorney General James Uthmeier emphasized the importance of seeking maximum sentences for crimes against children and animals.

"The abuse and trauma this predator inflicted is sick, and he deserves every moment of this sentence," Uthmeier said. "We will always seek the longest sentence possible for anyone who harms innocent children or defenseless animals."

Uthmeier said McKeown has been "brought to justice and will not be allowed to harm another child or animal again."

Sexual offender designation and restrictions

McKeown will be classified as a sexual offender and prohibited from owning animals if released, prosecutors said.

Circuit Judge A. Christian Miller designated McKeown as a sexual offender during sentencing and ordered that he be permanently barred from owning animals after serving his 135-year prison term.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue