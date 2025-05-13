Former Cooper City Optimist Club president denies embezzlement charges, calls case politically motivated

The former head of the Cooper City Optimist Club is accused of theft

The former head of the Cooper City Optimist Club is accused of theft

The former head of the Cooper City Optimist Club is accused of theft

The former president of the Cooper City Optimist Club is out of jail and pushing back against embezzlement allegations, claiming the charges are an attempt to damage his reputation ahead of a political campaign.

Molina: Charges politically driven

"I'm shocked. People who know me, know me," said Herminio Molina, who has been involved with the youth sports organization for 18 years. He insists the case is politically motivated.

"Nothing was hidden. There's someone in the city trying to ruin my name. Elections are coming up. I'm running (for commissioner) and he wants to ruin me."

Prosecutors allege pattern of misconduct

Broward County prosecutors allege Molina embezzled money from the nonprofit.

According to an arrest affidavit, he rented out a soccer field for $200 without authorization and failed to turn over donations and concession proceeds in a timely manner, what prosecutors describe as "a pattern of conduct that's deceitful."

"We are here because of a $200 Zelle payment," said defense attorney Marwan Porter, who also has a son playing on an Optimist team. He claims the allegations are exaggerated.

"All the money ended up where it's supposed to go."

Community reacts as Molina vows to fight charges

Anthony Espinoza, who played Optimist soccer a decade ago, said if the allegations are true, it would be a blow to the community's trust.

"The families come out and watch the kids play and many families have met him. So for him to ruin trust, it's unfortunate."

Molina said he intends to fight the grand theft charges and appealed to the community for continued support.

"If you believe in what I did for your children, continue to believe in me. I'm not going away."