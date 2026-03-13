"Foreign Influence" bill passed in Florida House contemplates the state's stance if there is a Cuban regime change

Legislation to bolster the state's stance against "foreign countries of concern" is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis with a provision that prohibits adoptions from the listed countries and addresses any potential changes with the communist regime in Cuba.

On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 83-17 on the measure (HB 905) that, in part, restricts government contracts with entities in China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria --- nations listed by Florida as foreign countries of concern --- and prohibits public officials and employees from accepting gifts from those countries.

The bill also supports any future policy changes the federal government has towards Cuba

The bill also spells out support for "a free and independent Cuba," stating that if the federal government changes Cuba's diplomatic status, the governor can issue a temporary executive order suspending restrictions with the island nation 90 miles south of the state.

The governor would then have to provide the Legislature with "written recommendations for policy changes."

On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced in a video broadcast that economic talks are underway with President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump told reporters on Feb. 27 that the Cuban government is in "a big deal of trouble" and suggested a potential "friendly takeover of Cuba."

Bill sponsor Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers, said the bill provides "wins" for Florida by "prohibiting the exploitation of surrogacy by China, including preventing foreign influence operations at the local government level, and including deterring bad actors from breaking our laws to benefit our foreign adversaries."

The seven countries are already subject to strict regulations in Florida, from limits on pension fund investments to prohibitions on land ownership, government contracts, and academic partnerships.

Before the final vote, the chamber in a voice vote rejected an amendment seeking to remove a provision that prohibits Floridians from adopting children or using a surrogate from the countries on the list of critical concern.

"Now we're big brother, in a sense, restricting someone from their ability to create the family that they want," said Miami Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt.