Forecast: Milder weather arrives in South Florida for December

The weather outlook for South Florida this weekend. CBS 4

MIAMI -- The month of December began Thursday, bringing mild weather to South Florida along with the chance for some scattered showers.

A weak cold front moving south could trigger scattered showers across the region with increasing wind out of the northeast with breezes between 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Gusts could be as high as 20 mph, and the strong onshore winds could produce hazardous beach and boating conditions.

There is a dangerous, high risk of rip currents and it is not safe to go swimming. A small craft advisory is also in effect for boaters along the Atlantic coastal waters due to northeasterly winds of 15 to 25 knots and choppy conditions on the bays.

A small craft caution is in effect for the Keys waters as bays will turn choppy.

There is an elevated risk of rip currents in South Florida. CBS 4

Friday will not be as warm as highs will be in the low 80s and it will stay breezy. A few showers will be possible.

This weekend drier air will lower humidity and temperatures will be more seasonable.

Highs will be closer to our average high of 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance will be lower and we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine.

The gusty breeze will continue this weekend.