Flying taxis could soon take off in Miami

The future of transportation may be nearer than you think, as flying taxis could launch soon in Miami.

An all‑electric air taxi project is designed to bypass traffic and save time getting to South Florida hotspots, including Hard Rock Stadium.

Solution to South Florida traffic woes

The Midnight aircraft is an invention some believe could ease South Florida's chaotic traffic.

"Think Miami Beach all the way up to West Palm Beach. Connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca, West Palm Beach altogether. And really try and help people get around much easier," said Adam Goldstein, the founder and CEO of Archer Aviation.

Flights designed for urban travel needs

Goldstein says the aircraft is specifically designed to fly around urban areas.

"Used to replace trips on the ground that take 60 to 90 minutes with flights that could take 5 to 10 minutes," Goldstein said.

The sleek silver and black electric vertical‑landing aircraft would be piloted and seat up to four passengers while traveling at 150 miles per hour.

Aircraft built for speed and distance

Goldstein says it could travel as far as 100 miles from the initial takeoff location.

"Historically, helicopters have been reserved for the very few. But these aircraft are designed to be much more simple from a mechanical perspective. And so the maintenance can be much lower, the uptime much higher, which allows us to offer at a price that's just much more reasonable. So it can be a mass‑use product," Goldstein said.

FAA certification process underway now

The Midnight electric aircraft is in the final stages of certification with the Federal Aviation Administration.

"So ultimately, we need the federal government through the FAA to grant us what's called a type certificate, which allows us to start flying. You know not just in the country, but ultimately all over the world. And so we're deep into that process," Goldstein said.

Launch planned for next summer

The plan is to have the air taxis launched and flying by next summer.