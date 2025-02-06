Flu cases surge across Florida as CDC reports 'very high' activity

Flu cases are spiking in Florida. Here's when you should see your doctor

Flu cases are spiking in Florida. Here's when you should see your doctor

Flu cases are spiking in Florida. Here's when you should see your doctor

MIAMI - Flu cases are rising rapidly across Florida, with the state among 27 experiencing "very high" flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Florida Department of Health reported an increase in flu cases during the last week of January, with infections climbing in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

"We are seeing many age groups, from pediatric cases to middle-aged to elderly," said Dr. Shimbul Meta, an emergency room physician at HCA University.

Meta said the surge is evident in hospital emergency rooms, where patients are seeking treatment for flu symptoms.

"Generally, we're seeing people complaining of headache, runny nose, sneezing. Sometimes they'll get nausea, diarrhea. Body aches are very common," Meta said.

According to the CDC, 41 states are currently experiencing either high or very high flu activity, with Florida falling into the latter category.

Early treatment is key

Meta emphasized that seeking early medical attention is crucial for those experiencing symptoms.

"Tamiflu is one option—it can reduce flu symptoms and shorten the duration of illness," he said. "But it's important to seek help early because there is a window of time when Tamiflu is most effective."

Preventive measures remain key to slowing the spread, Meta added.

"The best way for someone with the flu to protect others is through good hand hygiene, masking, or staying home when they feel sick," he said.

Meta also warned that having the flu once does not guarantee immunity.

"It is possible to catch the flu again, so continuing preventive measures afterward is important," he said.