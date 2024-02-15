Flourish Media Conference in Miami connects minority women with investors

MIAMI - The Flourish Media Conference, which connects minority women with investors will be holding its 8th annual celebration in Miami starting Friday.

As we all know, getting a small business up and running can be difficult.

Securing funding is another hurdle. According to the Senate Small Business Committee, disparities in capital access and mentorship put barriers in the way of women seeking to grow their businesses.

Organizers of the conference are working to provide resources to help women overcome those roadblocks.

They say of the conference, "VIPs get the unique opportunity to live pitch for the chance to secure millions of dollars for their ventures. Join us for a powerful dialogue on innovation, equality, and finding supportive funding, gaining knowledge that will set your business apart."

The event kicks off Friday.

Attendees participate in master classes and make a pitch for funding to investors.

The two-day conference will be held at the Galvin Scott Center, 1600 NE 126th Street, in North Miami.

Tickets are on sale from $67 virtual ticket to $250 for a two-day in-person pass.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Click here for more information.