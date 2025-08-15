1 in custody after police chase ends on Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood, officials say; traffic being impacted

CBS News Miami Special Report: 1 in custody after chase ends on Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood

CBS News Miami Special Report: 1 in custody after chase ends on Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood

CBS News Miami Special Report: 1 in custody after chase ends on Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood

Police activity is currently blocking the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood following a police chase on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Chopper 4 was over the scene near Hollywood Boulevard, where a car chase ended on the Turnpike between Taft and Johnson Streets. The investigation is blocking off traffic in the southbound lanes with police officers redirecting drivers into a single lane and causing major backups.

Officials told CBS News Miami that at least one person is in custody, but the circumstances surrounding the pursuit have not been released yet. It is unclear whether anyone was injured, but no medical emergency vehicles were seen at the scene.

Officials advise afternoon commuters who may be driving in the area to avoid as the investigation continues.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the authorities to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.