Northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike closed in southwest Miami-Dade after crash, FHP says

The northbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike are closed in southwest Miami-Dade after a crash injured at least eight people on Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Florida Highway Patrol told CBS News Miami that a crash occurred in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike just before 11:30 a.m. near Southwest 8th Street, also known as Tamiami Trail.

That crash, the FHP said, involved a black SUV and a white work van.

All northbound lanes have been closed, and the FHP said eight occupants have been transported to a hospital with injuries.

It's unknown how serious those injuries are.

No other details have been released.