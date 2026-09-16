Man hit, killed on Florida's Turnpike leading to lane closures in Miami-Dade, FHP says

Southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike have been closed in Cutler Bay after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said that a Honda Civic was headed south on Florida's Turnpike when it hit the person near Southwest 216th Street just before 5 a.m.

According to investigators, the man had been standing outside of his vehicle, which was stopped on the right emergency shoulder at the time of the fatal collision.

The man, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike have been closed at Southwest 216th Street for the investigation, and it's unknown when they will reopen.

Drivers are being urged to seek an alternate route.