Florida's primary election voting numbers top 100,000 voters, with Democrats maintaining slight lead, data reveals

Democrats maintain a slight edge in votes already cast for the Aug. 18 primary, according to state elections data.

Numbers from the state Division of Elections show more than 1.6 million mail ballots have been sent to voters as of Tuesday morning.

Of those, 124,383 ballots have been returned to county supervisor of elections offices, with 52,384 from registered Democrats and 47,100 by Republicans.

Another 22,147 ballots have been submitted from individuals without a political party and another 2,742 from people registered with a minor or third party.

Additionally, 725,492 ballots have been distributed to registered Democrats and 574,343 to registered Republicans. Local supervisors have also mailed out 314,585 ballots to independents and 36,220 to those with a third party.

In-person early voting at limited polling locations will run from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15 in most counties.

Monday was the deadline to register to vote in the primary or to change one's party affiliation.