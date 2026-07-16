Florida voters have until Monday to register or switch parties ahead of the Aug. 18 primary

Florida residents face a Monday deadline to register for next month's primary election.

"If you want to have a say in, let's say, either the Republican or Democratic governor's races, make sure you are affiliated with that party by July 20," said Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley.

The ballot for the Aug. 18 primary, which is already being delivered to those requesting mail ballots, includes partisan primary races for governor, state cabinet offices, U.S. Senate and many Congressional and legislative races.

Several nonpartisan city, county and judicial races across the state are also open to all voters, regardless of political affiliation.

In addition to new Florida voters, those who wish to switch their political party affiliation must also make changes by Monday for the update to take effect.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning partisan primaries can only be voted in by voters registered with that party.

As of June 30, there were more than 13.4 million registered voters in Florida.