Florida's lobster mini-season is underway, "bug hunters" are hoping to bag their limit

Lobster hunters hit the water early on the first day of mini-season

MIAMI - Attention lobster lovers, the 2024 Florida mini-season is now open.

So-called "bug hunters" hit the water at the start of the season, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, hoping to bag their limit. That's 6 spiny lobsters per person in Monroe County and Biscayne National Park and 12 per person in the rest of Florida.

The lobster's carapace must be larger than 3 inches and measured in the water. Anyone participating in harvesting spiny lobster must have a measuring device at all times. The spiny lobster, often called 'bugs', inhabit tropical and subtropical waters of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico.

At Crandon Park Marina, there was a steady stream of boaters going out and coming in. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were on hand, inspecting boats when they returned to ensure that everyone followed the rules.

According to the 2023 Florida Statutes, a first conviction for violating lobster season rules can result in a fine of at least $100 and up to $500, up to 60 days in jail, or both.

According to the FWC, finding violators is common, but the rules are in place to make sure there are enough lobsters for future generations.

Michael Cie, who was out early with friends, returned to the marina before dawn because they had bagged their daily limit.

"It was pretty tough man, the conditions weren't the best and the water quality wasn't great. It was pretty windy, but we were out there and we made it happen, caught our limit of bugs, and caught some nice ones. Hung out with a few friends, couldn't ask for anything better," he said.

The two-day lobster mini-season wraps up at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The regular lobster season begins August 6 every year and runs through March 31.