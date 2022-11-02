Watch CBS News
Florida's gas prices increase after sales tax "holiday" ends

By CBS Miami Team

TALLAHASSEE - Average gasoline prices across Florida have increased 10 cents after the state's month-long gas tax "holiday" ended.

That's according to numbers posted Wednesday by the AAA auto club.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.39 on Wednesday, up from $3.29 on Monday and Tuesday.

The tax holiday allowed motorists to avoid paying a 25.3-cent-a-gallon state gas tax throughout October. The largest Monday-to-Wednesday increases were in Gainesville and Jacksonville, where average prices went up 15 cents.

AAA had warned that prices would increase as the holiday ended.

"So it stands to reason that when the gas tax is reinstated on Tuesday, drivers will see a 25-cent jump at the pump," AAA said in a news release Monday.

Nationally, the average price increased by a penny Wednesday to $3.77.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 1:49 PM

